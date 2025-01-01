DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos de preçosColorForeground 

ColorForeground (Método Get)

Obtém o valor da propriedade "ColorForeground" (cor dos eixos, escala e strings OHLC do gráfico)

color  ColorForeground() const

Valor de retorno

Valor da propriedade "ColorForeground" do gráfico, atribuído à instância de classe. Se não houver um gráfico atribuído, ele retorna CLR_NONE.

ColorForeground (Método Set)

Define um novo valor para a propriedade "ColorForeground" (para eixos, escala e a string OHLC).

bool  ColorForeground(
   color  new_color      // New color
   )

Parâmetros

new_color

[in]  Nova cor para os eixos, a escala e a string OHLC.

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se a cor não mudar.