ColorForeground (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ColorForeground" (colore degli assi, scala e le stringhe OHLC del chart).

color  ColorForeground() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ColorForeground" del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non sono disponibili chart assegnati, restituisce CLR_NONE.

ColorForeground (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ColorForeground" (per gli assi, la scala e stringa OHLC).

bool  ColorForeground(
   color  new_color      // colore
   )

Parametri

new_color

[in]  Nuovo colore per gli assi, scala e stringa OHLC.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare il colore.