ColorForeground 

ColorForeground (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ColorForeground" (couleur de premier plan des axes, de l'échelle et des textes OHLC)

color  ColorForeground() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ColorForeground" du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne CLR_NONE.

ColorForeground (Méthode "Set")

Définit la valeur de la propriété "ColorForeground" (our les axes, l'échelle et les textes OHLC)

bool  ColorForeground(
   color  new_color      // Nouvelle couleur
   )

Paramètres

new_color

[in]  Nouvelle couleur des axes, de l'échelle et des textes OHLC.

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la couleur n'a pas été changé.