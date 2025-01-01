ColorForeground (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ColorForeground" property (color of axes, scale and OHLC strings of the chart).

color ColorForeground() const

Return Value

Value of "ColorForeground" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns CLR_NONE.

ColorForeground (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ColorForeground" property (for axes, scale, and OHLC string).

bool ColorForeground(

color new_color

)

Parameters

new_color

[in] New color for axes, scale and OHLC string.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the color.