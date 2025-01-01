DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziColorChartLine 

ColorChartLine (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ColorChartLine" (colore per la linea chart e candele Doji).

color  ColorChartLine() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della "ColorChartLine" proprietà del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non ci sono chart assegnati, restituisce CLR_NONE.

ColorChartLine (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ColorChartLine".

bool  ColorChartLine(
   color  new_color      // colore
   )

Parametri

new_color

[in]  Nuovo colore delle linee del chart e candele Doji.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare il colore.