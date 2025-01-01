ColorChartLine (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ColorChartLine" property (color for line chart and Doji candles).

color ColorChartLine() const

Return Value

Value of "ColorChartLine" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns CLR_NONE.

ColorChartLine (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ColorChartLine" property.

bool ColorChartLine(

color new_color

)

Parameters

new_color

[in] New color of the chart lines and Doji candles.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the color.