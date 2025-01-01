文档部分
ColorChartLine (Get 方法)

获取 "ColorChartLine" 属性的值 (图表线和十字星蜡烛颜色)。

color  ColorChartLine() const

返回值

已分配到类实例中的对象 "ColorChartLine" 属性值。如果没有已分配图表, 则返回 CLR_NONE

ColorChartLine (Set 方法)

设置 "ColorChartLine" 属性的新值。

bool  ColorChartLine(
   color  new_color      // 新图表线颜色
   )

参数

new_color

[输入]  新图表线颜色 (十字星蜡烛)。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果颜色未改变。