Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixColorChartLine 

ColorChartLine (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ColorChartLine" (couleur des graphiques en ligne et des bougies en Doji)

color  ColorChartLine() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ColorChartLine" du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne CLR_NONE.

ColorChartLine (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "ColorChartLine".

bool  ColorChartLine(
   color  new_color      // nouvelle couleur des graphiques en ligne
   )

Paramètres

new_color

[in]  Nouvelle couleur des graphiques en ligne (et des bougies en Doji).

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la couleur n'a pas été changé.