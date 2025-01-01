문서화섹션
ColorCandleBull (메서드 가져오기)

"ColorCandleBull" 속성 값(강세 캔들의 본체 색상)을 가져오기.

color  ColorCandleBull() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 "ColorCandleBull" 속성 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면 CLR_NONE을 반환합니다.

ColorCandleBull (Set Method)

"ColorCandleBull" 속성의 새 값을 설정.

bool  ColorCandleBull(
   color  new_color      // 색상
  \)

매개변수

new_color

[in]  강세 캔들 몸통의 새로운 컬러.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 색상을 변경할 수 없으면 false.