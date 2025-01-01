DocumentationSections
ColorCandleBull (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ColorCandleBull" property (body color of the bullish candle).

color  ColorCandleBull() const

Return Value

Value of "ColorCandleBull" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns CLR_NONE.

ColorCandleBull (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ColorCandleBull" property.

bool  ColorCandleBull(
   color  new_color      // color
   )

Parameters

new_color

[in]  New color of the bullish candle body.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the color.