ColorBackground (Get 方法)

获取 "ColorBackground" 属性的值 (图表的背景颜色)。

color  ColorBackground() const

返回值

已分配到类实例中的对象 "ColorBackground" 属性值。如果没有已分配图表, 则返回 CLR_NONE

ColorBackground (Set 方法)

设置 "ColorBackground" 属性的新值。

bool  ColorBackground(
   color  new_color      // 新背景颜色
   )

参数

new_color

[输入]  新背景颜色。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果颜色未改变。