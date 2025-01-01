DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixColorBackground 

ColorBackground (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ColorBackground" (couleur d'arrière plan du graphique).

color  ColorBackground() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ColorBackground" du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne CLR_NONE.

ColorBackground (Méthode "Set")

Définit la nouvelle valeur de la propriété "ColorBackground".

bool  ColorBackground(
   color  new_color      // nouvelle couleur d'arrière plan
   )

Paramètres

new_color

[in]  Nouvelle couleur d'arrière plan.

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la couleur n'a pas été changé.