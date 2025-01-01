ColorBackground (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ColorBackground" property (background color of the chart).

color ColorBackground() const

Return Value

Value of "ColorBackground" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns CLR_NONE.

ColorBackground (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ColorBackground" property.

bool ColorBackground(

color new_color

)

Parameters

new_color

[in] New background color.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the color.