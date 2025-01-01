DocumentazioneSezioni
ColorBackground (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ColorBackground" (colore di sfondo del chart).

color  ColorBackground() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ColorBackground" del chart assegnata all' istanza della classe. Se non sono disponibili chart assegnati, restituisce CLR_NONE.

ColorBackground (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ColorBackground".

bool  ColorBackground(
   color  new_color      // colore
   )

Parametri

new_color

[in]  Nuovo colore background.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare il colore.