ColorBackground（Get メソッド）

「ColorBackground」プロパティ（チャートの背景色）の値を取得します。

color  ColorBackground() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたチャートの「ColorBackground」プロパティの値(割り当てられたチャートが存在しない場合は CLR_NONE

ColorBackground（Set メソッド）

「ColorBackground」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  ColorBackground(
  color  new_color      // 新しい背景色
  ）

パラメータ

new_color

[in]  新しい背景色

戻り値

成功の場合は true、色が変更できなかった場合は false