DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCChartCanvas 

CChartCanvas

Base class for implementing classes, which are used for drawing charts and their elements.  

Description

This class includes methods for working with the basic elements of any chart: coordinate axes and their marks, chart legend, grid, background, etc. Here you can customize the options for displaying elements: visibility, text color, etc.

Declaration

   class CChartCanvas : public CCanvas

Title

   #include <Canvas\Charts\ChartCanvas.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CCanvas

      CChartCanvas

Direct descendants

CHistogramChart, CLineChart, CPieChart

Class methods

Method

Action

ColorBackground

Returns and sets the background color.

ColorBorder

Returns and sets the border color.

ColorText

Returns and sets the text color.

ColorGrid

Returns and sets the grid color.

MaxData

Returns and sets the maximum amount of data (series) allowed.

MaxDescrLen

Returns and sets the maximum length of the descriptors.

ShowFlags

Returns and sets the visibility flag of the chart elements.

IsShowLegend

Returns and sets the visibility flag of the legend on the chart.

IsShowScaleLeft

Returns the visibility flag of the scale of values on the left.

IsShowScaleRight

Returns the visibility flag of the scale of values on the right.

IsShowScaleTop

Returns the visibility flag of the scale of values at the top.

IsShowScaleBottom

Returns the visibility flag of the scale of values at the bottom.

IsShowGrid

Returns the visibility flag of the grid on the chart.

IsShowDescriptors

Returns the visibility flag of the descriptors on the chart.

IsShowPercent

Returns the visibility flag of the percentages on the chart.

VScaleMin

Returns and sets the minimum on the vertical scale of values.

VScaleMax

Returns and sets the maximum on the vertical scale of values.

NumGrid

Returns and sets the number of vertical scale divisions when plotting the chart grid.

DataOffset

Returns and sets the data offset value.

DataTotal

Returns the total number of data series on the chart.

DrawDescriptors

Virtual method for drawing descriptors.

DrawData

Virtual method for drawing data series at the specified index.

Create

Virtual method that creates a graphical resource.                                      

AllowedShowFlags

Sets the set of allowed visibility flags for chart elements.                                  

ShowLegend

Sets the visibility flag for the legend.

ShowScaleLeft

Sets the visibility flag for the left scale.

ShowScaleRight

Sets the visibility flag for the right scale.

ShowScaleTop

Sets the visibility flag for the top scale.

ShowScaleBottom

Sets the visibility flag for the bottom scale.

ShowGrid

Sets the visibility flag for the grid.

ShowDescriptors

Sets the visibility flag for the descriptors.

ShowValue

Sets the visibility flag for the values.

ShowPercent

Sets the visibility flag for the percentages.

LegendAlignment

Sets the text alignment for the legend.

Accumulative

Sets the value accumulation flag for the series.                                           

VScaleParams

Sets the parameters for the vertical scale of values.

DescriptorUpdate

Updates the value of the series descriptor (at the specified position).

ColorUpdate

Updates the series colors (at the specified position).

ValuesCheck

Performs internal calculations for plotting the chart.

Redraw

Redraw the chart.

DrawBackground

Draws the background.

DrawLegend

Redraws the legend.

DrawLegendVertical

Draws a vertical legend.

DrawLegendHorizontal

Draws a horizontal legend.

CalcScales

Calculates the coordinates of the scale.

DrawScales

Redraws all scales of values.

DrawScaleLeft

Redraws the left scale of values.

DrawScaleRight

Redraws the right scale of values.

DrawScaleTop

Redraws the top scale of values

DrawScaleBottom

Redraws the bottom value scale.

DrawGrid

Redraw the chart.

DrawChart

Redraw the chart.

Methods inherited from class CCanvas

CreateBitmap, CreateBitmap, CreateBitmapLabel, CreateBitmapLabel, Attach, Attach, Destroy, ChartObjectName, ResourceName, Width, Height, Update, Resize, Erase, PixelGet, PixelSet, LineVertical, LineHorizontal, Line, Polyline, Polygon, Rectangle, Triangle, Circle, Ellipse, Arc, Arc, Arc, Pie, Pie, FillRectangle, FillTriangle, FillPolygon, FillCircle, FillEllipse, Fill, Fill, PixelSetAA, LineAA, PolylineAA, PolygonAA, TriangleAA, CircleAA, EllipseAA, LineWu, PolylineWu, PolygonWu, TriangleWu, CircleWu, EllipseWu, LineThickVertical, LineThickHorizontal, LineThick, PolylineThick, PolygonThick, PolylineSmooth, PolygonSmooth, FontSet, FontNameSet, FontSizeSet, FontFlagsSet, FontAngleSet, FontGet, FontNameGet, FontSizeGet, FontFlagsGet, FontAngleGet, TextOut, TextWidth, TextHeight, TextSize, GetDefaultColor, TransparentLevelSet, LoadFromFile, LineStyleGet, LineStyleSet