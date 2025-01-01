CChartCanvas

Base class for implementing classes, which are used for drawing charts and their elements.

Description

This class includes methods for working with the basic elements of any chart: coordinate axes and their marks, chart legend, grid, background, etc. Here you can customize the options for displaying elements: visibility, text color, etc.

Declaration

class CChartCanvas : public CCanvas

Title

#include <Canvas\Charts\ChartCanvas.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CCanvas CChartCanvas Direct descendants CHistogramChart, CLineChart, CPieChart

Class methods

Method Action ColorBackground Returns and sets the background color. ColorBorder Returns and sets the border color. ColorText Returns and sets the text color. ColorGrid Returns and sets the grid color. MaxData Returns and sets the maximum amount of data (series) allowed. MaxDescrLen Returns and sets the maximum length of the descriptors. ShowFlags Returns and sets the visibility flag of the chart elements. IsShowLegend Returns and sets the visibility flag of the legend on the chart. IsShowScaleLeft Returns the visibility flag of the scale of values on the left. IsShowScaleRight Returns the visibility flag of the scale of values on the right. IsShowScaleTop Returns the visibility flag of the scale of values at the top. IsShowScaleBottom Returns the visibility flag of the scale of values at the bottom. IsShowGrid Returns the visibility flag of the grid on the chart. IsShowDescriptors Returns the visibility flag of the descriptors on the chart. IsShowPercent Returns the visibility flag of the percentages on the chart. VScaleMin Returns and sets the minimum on the vertical scale of values. VScaleMax Returns and sets the maximum on the vertical scale of values. NumGrid Returns and sets the number of vertical scale divisions when plotting the chart grid. DataOffset Returns and sets the data offset value. DataTotal Returns the total number of data series on the chart. DrawDescriptors Virtual method for drawing descriptors. DrawData Virtual method for drawing data series at the specified index. Create Virtual method that creates a graphical resource. AllowedShowFlags Sets the set of allowed visibility flags for chart elements. ShowLegend Sets the visibility flag for the legend. ShowScaleLeft Sets the visibility flag for the left scale. ShowScaleRight Sets the visibility flag for the right scale. ShowScaleTop Sets the visibility flag for the top scale. ShowScaleBottom Sets the visibility flag for the bottom scale. ShowGrid Sets the visibility flag for the grid. ShowDescriptors Sets the visibility flag for the descriptors. ShowValue Sets the visibility flag for the values. ShowPercent Sets the visibility flag for the percentages. LegendAlignment Sets the text alignment for the legend. Accumulative Sets the value accumulation flag for the series. VScaleParams Sets the parameters for the vertical scale of values. DescriptorUpdate Updates the value of the series descriptor (at the specified position). ColorUpdate Updates the series colors (at the specified position). ValuesCheck Performs internal calculations for plotting the chart. Redraw Redraw the chart. DrawBackground Draws the background. DrawLegend Redraws the legend. DrawLegendVertical Draws a vertical legend. DrawLegendHorizontal Draws a horizontal legend. CalcScales Calculates the coordinates of the scale. DrawScales Redraws all scales of values. DrawScaleLeft Redraws the left scale of values. DrawScaleRight Redraws the right scale of values. DrawScaleTop Redraws the top scale of values DrawScaleBottom Redraws the bottom value scale. DrawGrid Redraw the chart. DrawChart Redraw the chart.