PixelGet

Receives color of the point with the specified coordinates.

uint  PixelGet(
   const int  x,     // X coordinate
   const int  y      // Y coordinate
   );

Parameters

x

[in]  Point's X coordinate.

y

[in]  Point's Y coordinate.

Return Value

Point color in ARGB format.