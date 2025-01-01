LineWu

Draws a segment of a freehand line using Wu's anti-aliasing algorithm.

void LineWu(

const int x1,

const int y1,

const int x2,

const int y2,

const uint clr,

const uint style=UINT_MAX

);

Parameters

x1

[in] X coordinate of the segment's first point.

y1

[in] Y coordinate of the segment's first point.

x2

[in] X coordinate of the segment's second point.

y2

[in] Y coordinate of the segment's second point.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.

style=UINT_MAX

[in] Line style is one of ENUM_LINE_STYLE enumeration's values or a custom value.