DrawScaleBottom

Virtual method for redrawing the bottom scale of values.                                          

 virtual int  DrawScaleBottom(
   const bool  draw,  // flag 
   )

Parameters

draw

[in] Flag that indicates if the scale needs to be redrawn. 

Return Value

Height of the scale of values.