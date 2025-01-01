DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCChartCanvasVScaleMax 

VScaleMax

Returns the maximum on the vertical scale of values.

 double  VScaleMax()

Return Value

The maximum value on the vertical scale.

VScaleMax

Sets the maximum on the vertical scale of values.                        

 void  VScaleMax(
   const double  value,  //   value on the vertical scale 
   )

Parameters

value

[in] The maximum value.