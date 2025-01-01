DocumentationSections
Resize

Resizes a graphical resource.

bool  Resize(
   const int  width,      // width
   const int  height      // height
   );

Parameters

width

[in]  New width of a graphical resource.

height

[in]  New height of a graphical resource.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false

Note

When resizing, the previous image is not saved.