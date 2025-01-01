PolylineAA

Draws a polyline using antialiasing algorithm.

void PolylineAA(

int& x[],

int& y[],

const uint clr,

const uint style=UINT_MAX

);

Parameters

x[]

[in] Array of X coordinates of a polyline.

y[]

[in] Array of Y coordinates of a polyline.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.

style=UINT_MAX

[in] Line style is one of ENUM_LINE_STYLE enumeration's values or a custom value.