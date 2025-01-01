DocumentationSections
PolylineSmooth

Draws a polyline with a specified width consecutively using two antialiasing algorithms. First, individual line segments are smoothed based on Bezier curves. Then, the raster antialiasing algorithm is applied to the polyline built from these segments to improve the rendering quality.

void  PolylineSmooth(
   const int&       x[],                         // array with the X coordinates of polyline points
   const int&       y[],                         // array with the Y coordinates of polyline points
   const uint       clr,                         // color 
   const int        size,                        // line width
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE  style=STYLE_SOLID,           // line style
   ENUM_LINE_END    end_style=LINE_END_ROUND,    // line ends style
   double           tension=0.5,                 // antialiasing parameter value
   double           step=10                      // approximation step
   )

Parameters

&x[]

[in]  Array of X coordinates of a polyline.

&y[]

[in]  Array of Y coordinates of a polyline.

clr

[in]  Color in ARGB format.

size

[in]  Line width.

style=STYLE_SOLID

[in]  Line style is one of the ENUM_LINE_STYLE enumeration's values or a custom value.

end_style=LINE_END_ROUND

[in]  Line style is one of the ENUM_LINE_END enumeration's values.

tension=0.5

[in]  Smoothing parameter value.

step=10

[in]  Approximation step.

 