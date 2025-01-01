PolylineSmooth

Draws a polyline with a specified width consecutively using two antialiasing algorithms. First, individual line segments are smoothed based on Bezier curves. Then, the raster antialiasing algorithm is applied to the polyline built from these segments to improve the rendering quality.

void PolylineSmooth(

const int& x[],

const int& y[],

const uint clr,

const int size,

ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID,

ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND,

double tension=0.5,

double step=10

)

Parameters

&x[]

[in] Array of X coordinates of a polyline.

&y[]

[in] Array of Y coordinates of a polyline.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.

size

[in] Line width.

style=STYLE_SOLID

[in] Line style is one of the ENUM_LINE_STYLE enumeration's values or a custom value.

end_style=LINE_END_ROUND

[in] Line style is one of the ENUM_LINE_END enumeration's values.

tension=0.5

[in] Smoothing parameter value.

step=10

[in] Approximation step.