PolylineSmooth
Draws a polyline with a specified width consecutively using two antialiasing algorithms. First, individual line segments are smoothed based on Bezier curves. Then, the raster antialiasing algorithm is applied to the polyline built from these segments to improve the rendering quality.
void PolylineSmooth(
Parameters
&x[]
[in] Array of X coordinates of a polyline.
&y[]
[in] Array of Y coordinates of a polyline.
clr
[in] Color in ARGB format.
size
[in] Line width.
style=STYLE_SOLID
[in] Line style is one of the ENUM_LINE_STYLE enumeration's values or a custom value.
end_style=LINE_END_ROUND
[in] Line style is one of the ENUM_LINE_END enumeration's values.
tension=0.5
[in] Smoothing parameter value.
step=10
[in] Approximation step.