LineThickHorizontal

Draws a horizontal segment of a freehand line having a specified width antialiasing.

void LineThickHorizontal(

const int x1,

const int x2,

const int y,

const uint clr,

const int size,

const uint style,

ENUM_LINE_END end_style

)

Parameters

x1

[in] X coordinate of the segment's first point.

x2

[in] X coordinate of the segment's second point.

y

[in] Segment's Y coordinate.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.

size

[in] Line width.

style

[in] Line style is one of the ENUM_LINE_STYLE enumeration's values or a custom value.

end_style

[in] Line style is one of the ENUM_LINE_END enumeration's values.