CHistogramChart

Class for plotting histograms.

Description

All methods for working with the plotting of histograms are implemented in this class. They can be used to set the column width and for configuring the work with data series. The methods for working with gradient filling of histogram columns are included, which allow to visualize the data more clearly.

The code of the above figure is provided below.

Declaration

   class CHistogramChart : public CChartCanvas

Title

   #include <Canvas\Charts\HistogramChart.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CCanvas

      CChartCanvas

          CHistogramChart

Class methods

Method

Action

Gradient

Sets the flag indicating whether the gradient fill of the histogram columns will be applied.

BarGap

Set the value of the histogram offset from the origin.

BarMinSize

Sets the minimum width of the histogram columns.

BarBorder

Sets the flag indicating the need to draw the border for each column.

Create

Virtual method that creates a graphical resource.                                      

SeriesAdd

Adds a new data series.

SeriesInsert

Inserts data series to the chart.

SeriesUpdate

Updates data series on the chart.

SeriesDelete

Deletes data series from the chart.

ValueUpdate

Updates the element value in the specified series.

DrawData

Virtual method that plots a histogram for the specified series.

DrawBar

Draws a histogram column as a filled rectangle.

GradientBrush

Creates a brush for the gradient fill.                                    

Methods inherited from class CCanvas

Example

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         HistogramChartSample.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Example of using histogram"
//---
#include <Canvas\Charts\HistogramChart.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| inputs                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input bool Accumulative=true;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnStart(void)
  {
   int k=100;
   double arr[10];
//--- create chart
   CHistogramChart chart;
   if(!chart.CreateBitmapLabel("SampleHistogramChart",10,10,600,450))
     {
      Print("Error creating histogram chart: ",GetLastError());
      return(-1);
     }
   if(Accumulative)
     {
      chart.Accumulative();
      chart.VScaleParams(20*k*10,-10*k*10,20);
     }
   else
      chart.VScaleParams(20*k,-10*k,20);
   chart.ShowValue(true);
   chart.ShowScaleTop(false);
   chart.ShowScaleBottom(false);
   chart.ShowScaleRight(false);
   chart.ShowLegend();
   for(int j=0;j<5;j++)
     {
      for(int i=0;i<10;i++)
        {
         k=-k;
         if(k>0)
            arr[i]=k*(i+10-j);
         else
            arr[i]=k*(i+10-j)/2;
        }
      chart.SeriesAdd(arr,"Item"+IntegerToString(j));
     }
//--- play with values
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      int i=rand()%5;
      int j=rand()%10;
      k=rand()%3000-1000;
      chart.ValueUpdate(i,j,k);
      Sleep(200);
     }
//--- finish
   chart.Destroy();
   return(0);
  }