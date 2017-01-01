CHistogramChart

Class for plotting histograms.

Description

All methods for working with the plotting of histograms are implemented in this class. They can be used to set the column width and for configuring the work with data series. The methods for working with gradient filling of histogram columns are included, which allow to visualize the data more clearly.

The code of the above figure is provided below.

Declaration

class CHistogramChart : public CChartCanvas

Title

#include <Canvas\Charts\HistogramChart.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CCanvas CChartCanvas CHistogramChart

Class methods

Method Action Gradient Sets the flag indicating whether the gradient fill of the histogram columns will be applied. BarGap Set the value of the histogram offset from the origin. BarMinSize Sets the minimum width of the histogram columns. BarBorder Sets the flag indicating the need to draw the border for each column. Create Virtual method that creates a graphical resource. SeriesAdd Adds a new data series. SeriesInsert Inserts data series to the chart. SeriesUpdate Updates data series on the chart. SeriesDelete Deletes data series from the chart. ValueUpdate Updates the element value in the specified series. DrawData Virtual method that plots a histogram for the specified series. DrawBar Draws a histogram column as a filled rectangle. GradientBrush Creates a brush for the gradient fill.

Methods inherited from class CCanvas CreateBitmap, CreateBitmap, CreateBitmapLabel, CreateBitmapLabel, Attach, Attach, Destroy, ChartObjectName, ResourceName, Width, Height, Update, Resize, Erase, PixelGet, PixelSet, LineVertical, LineHorizontal, Line, Polyline, Polygon, Rectangle, Triangle, Circle, Ellipse, Arc, Arc, Arc, Pie, Pie, FillRectangle, FillTriangle, FillPolygon, FillCircle, FillEllipse, Fill, Fill, PixelSetAA, LineAA, PolylineAA, PolygonAA, TriangleAA, CircleAA, EllipseAA, LineWu, PolylineWu, PolygonWu, TriangleWu, CircleWu, EllipseWu, LineThickVertical, LineThickHorizontal, LineThick, PolylineThick, PolygonThick, PolylineSmooth, PolygonSmooth, FontSet, FontNameSet, FontSizeSet, FontFlagsSet, FontAngleSet, FontGet, FontNameGet, FontSizeGet, FontFlagsGet, FontAngleGet, TextOut, TextWidth, TextHeight, TextSize, GetDefaultColor, TransparentLevelSet, LoadFromFile, LineStyleGet, LineStyleSet Methods inherited from class CChartCanvas ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, ColorText, ColorText, ColorGrid, ColorGrid, MaxData, MaxData, MaxDescrLen, MaxDescrLen, AllowedShowFlags, ShowFlags, ShowFlags, IsShowLegend, IsShowScaleLeft, IsShowScaleRight, IsShowScaleTop, IsShowScaleBottom, IsShowGrid, IsShowDescriptors, IsShowPercent, ShowLegend, ShowScaleLeft, ShowScaleRight, ShowScaleTop, ShowScaleBottom, ShowGrid, ShowDescriptors, ShowValue, ShowPercent, LegendAlignment, Accumulative, VScaleMin, VScaleMin, VScaleMax, VScaleMax, NumGrid, NumGrid, VScaleParams, DataOffset, DataOffset, DataTotal, DescriptorUpdate, ColorUpdate

Example