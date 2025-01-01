DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCCanvasTriangle 

Triangle

Draws a triangle.

void  Triangle(
   int         x1,      // X coordinate
   int         y1,      // Y coordinate
   int         x2,      // X coordinate
   int         y2,      // Y coordinate
   int         x3,      // X coordinate
   int         y3,      // Y coordinate
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parameters

x1

[in]  X coordinate of the triangle's first corner.

y1

[in]  Y coordinate of the triangle's first corner.

x2

[in]  X coordinate of the triangle's second corner.

y2

[in]  Y coordinate of the triangle's second corner.

x3

[in]  X coordinate of the triangle's third corner.

y3

[in]  Y coordinate of the triangle's third corner.

clr

[in]  Color in ARGB format.