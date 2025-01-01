Triangle

Draws a triangle.

void Triangle(

int x1,

int y1,

int x2,

int y2,

int x3,

int y3,

const uint clr

);

Parameters

x1

[in] X coordinate of the triangle's first corner.

y1

[in] Y coordinate of the triangle's first corner.

x2

[in] X coordinate of the triangle's second corner.

y2

[in] Y coordinate of the triangle's second corner.

x3

[in] X coordinate of the triangle's third corner.

y3

[in] Y coordinate of the triangle's third corner.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.