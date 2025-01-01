DocumentationSections
ColorBackground (Get method)

Returns the background color.

 uint  ColorBackground()

Return Value

Background color.

ColorBackground (Set method)

Sets the background color.                                          

 void  ColorBackground(
   const uint  value,  // background color 
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  Background color.