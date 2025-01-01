DocumentationSections
MaxDescrLen (Get method)

Returns the maximum length of the descriptors.

 uint  MaxDescrLen()

Return Value

The value of the maximum length of the descriptors.

MaxDescrLen (Set method)

Sets the maximum length of the descriptors.                          

 void  MaxDescrLen(
   const uint  value,  // maximum length
   )

Parameters

value

[in] The value of the maximum length of the descriptors.