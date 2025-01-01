LineVertical

Draws a segment of a vertical line.

void LineVertical(

int x,

int y1,

int y2,

const uint clr

);

Parameters

x

[in] Segment's X coordinate.

y1

[in] Y coordinate of the segment's first point.

y2

[in] Y coordinate of the segment's second point.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.