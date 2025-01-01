DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCCanvasLineVertical 

LineVertical

Draws a segment of a vertical line.

void  LineVertical(
   int         x,       // X coordinate
   int         y1,      // Y coordinate
   int         y2,      // Y coordinate
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parameters

x

[in]  Segment's X coordinate.

y1

[in]  Y coordinate of the segment's first point.

y2

[in]  Y coordinate of the segment's second point.

clr

[in]  Color in ARGB format.