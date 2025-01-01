LineThickVertical

Draws a vertical segment of a freehand line having a specified width using antialiasing algorithm.

void LineThickVertical(

const int x,

const int y1,

const int y2,

const uint clr,

const int size,

const uint style,

ENUM_LINE_END end_style

)

Parameters

x

[in] Segment's X coordinate.

y1

[in] Y coordinate of the segment's first point.

y2

[in] Y coordinate of the segment's second point.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.

size

[in] Line width.

style

[in] Line style is one of the ENUM_LINE_STYLE enumeration's values or a custom value.

end_style

[in] Line style is one of the ENUM_LINE_END enumeration's values.