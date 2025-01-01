Ellipse

Draws an ellipse using two points.

void Ellipse(

int x1,

int y1,

int x2,

int y2,

const uint clr

);

Parameters

x1

[in] X coordinate of the first point forming an ellipse.

y1

[in] Y coordinate of the first point forming an ellipse.

x2

[in] X coordinate of the second point forming an ellipse.

y2

[in] Y coordinate of the second point forming an ellipse.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.