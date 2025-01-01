DocumentationSections
NumGrid

Returns the number of vertical scale divisions when plotting the chart grid.

 uint  NumGrid()

Return Value

The number of divisions.

Sets the number of vertical scale divisions when plotting the chart grid.                      

 void  NumGrid(
   const uint  value,  // number of divisions
   )

Parameters

value

[in] The number of divisions.