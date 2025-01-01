DocumentationSections
ColorBorder (Get method)

Returns the border color.

 uint  ColorBorder()

Return Value

Border color.

ColorBorder (Set method)

Sets the border color.                                            

 void  ColorBorder(
   const uint  value,  // border color 
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  Border color.