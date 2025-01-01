DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCChartCanvasLegendAlignment 

LegendAlignment

Sets the text alignment for the legend.

 void  LegendAlignment(
   const ENUM_ALIGNMENT  value,  // flag
   )

Parameters

value

[in] Takes one of the values of the ENUM_ALIGNMENT enumeration:

  • ALIGNMENT_LEFT — alignment to the left.
  • ALIGNMENT_TOP — alignment to the top.
  • ALIGNMENT_RIGHT — alignment to the right.
  • ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM — alignment to the bottom.