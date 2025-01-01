DocumentationSections
ShowScaleRight

Sets the visibility flag value for the right scale (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_RIGHT).                          

 void  ShowScaleRight(
   const bool  flag,  // flag value 
   )

Parameters

flag

[in] Flag value:

  • true —  the right scale becomes visible.
  • false — the right scale becomes invisible.