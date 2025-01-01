CircleWu

Draws a circle using Wu's anti-aliasing algorithm

void CircleWu(

const int x,

const int y,

const double r,

const uint clr

);

Parameters

x

[in] X coordinate of the center of the circle.

y

[in] Y coordinate of the center of the circle.

r

[in] Circle radius.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.