Pie

Draws a filled sector of an ellipse inscribed in a rectangle with corners at (x1,y1) and (x2,y2). The sector boundaries are clipped by lines from the center of the ellipse, which extend to two points with coordinates (x3,y3) and (x4,y4).

void Pie(

int x1,

int y1,

int x2,

int y2,

int x3,

int y3,

int x4,

int y4,

const uint clr,

const uint fill_clr

);

Parameters

x1

[in] X coordinate of the top left corner forming the rectangle.

y1

[in] Y coordinate of the top left corner forming the rectangle.

x2

[in] X coordinate of the bottom right corner forming the rectangle.

y2

[in] Y coordinate of the bottom right corner forming the rectangle.

x3

[in] X coordinate of the first point, to which a line from the rectangle center is drawn in order to obtain the arc boundary.

y3

[in] Y coordinate of the first point, to which a line from the rectangle center is drawn in order to obtain the arc boundary.

x4

[in] X coordinate of the second point, to which a line from the rectangle center is drawn in order to obtain the arc boundary.

y4

[in] Y coordinate of the second point, to which a line from the rectangle center is drawn in order to obtain the arc boundary.

clr

[in] Border color of the sector in the ARGB format.

fill_clr

[in] Fill color of the sector in the ARGB format. Use the ColorToARGB() function to convert a color into the ARGB format.

Draws a filled sector of an ellipse with center at point (x,y), inscribed in rectangle, with radii rx and ry. The sector boundaries are cropped from the ellipse center by rays formed by angles fi3 and fi4.

void Pie(

int x,

int y,

int rx,

int ry,

int fi3,

int fi4,

const uint clr,

const uint fill_clr

);

Draws a filled sector of an ellipse with center at point (x,y), inscribed in rectangle, with radii rx and ry, and also returns the coordinates of the arc boundaries. The sector boundaries are cropped from the ellipse center by rays formed by angles fi3 and fi4.

void Pie(

int x,

int y,

int rx,

int ry,

int fi3,

int fi4,

int& x3,

int& y3,

int& x4,

int& y4,

const uint clr,

const uint fill_clr

);

Parameters

x

[in] X coordinate of the ellipse center.

y

[in] Y coordinate of the ellipse center.

rx

[in] Ellipse radius on the X axis, in pixels.

ry

[in] Ellipse radius on the X axis, in pixels.

fi3

[in] Angle in radians, which defines the first boundary of the arc.

fi4

[in] Angle in radians, which defines the second boundary of the arc.

x3

[out] Variable to get the X coordinate of the first arc boundary.

y3

[out] Variable to get the Y coordinate of the first arc boundary.

x4

[out] Variable to get the X coordinate of the second arc boundary.

y4

[out] Variable to get the Y coordinate of the second arc boundary.

clr

[in] Border color of the sector in the ARGB format.

fill_clr

[in] Fill color of the sector in the ARGB format. Use the ColorToARGB() function to convert a color into the ARGB format.

