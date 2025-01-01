TextOut

Displays text.

void TextOut(

int x,

int y,

string text,

const uint clr,

uint alignment=0

);

Parameters

x

[in] Text anchor's X coordinate.

y

[in] Text anchor's Y coordinate.

text

[in] Text to be displayed.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.

alignment=0

[in] Text anchoring method. See TextOut() function description to learn more about anchoring methods.

Note

The current font is used to display the text.