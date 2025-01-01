DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCCanvasTextOut 

TextOut

Displays text.

void  TextOut(
   int         x,               // X coordinate
   int         y,               // Y coordinate
   string      text,            // text
   const uint  clr,             // color
   uint        alignment=0      // alignment
   );

Parameters

x

[in]  Text anchor's X coordinate.

y

[in]  Text anchor's Y coordinate.

text

[in]  Text to be displayed.

clr

[in]  Color in ARGB format.

alignment=0

[in]  Text anchoring method. See TextOut() function description to learn more about anchoring methods.

Note

The current font is used to display the text.