MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCChartCanvasShowValue 

ShowValue

Sets the visibility flag for the values (FLAG_SHOW_VALUE).                                   

 void  ShowValue(
   const bool  flag,  // flag value 
   )

Parameters

flag

[in] Flag value:

  • true — the value becomes visible.  
  • false — the value becomes invisible.