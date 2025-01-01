DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCChartCanvasVScaleParams 

VScaleParams

Sets the parameters for the vertical scale of values.

 void  VScaleParams(
   const double  max,   // maximum
   const double  min,   // minimum
   const uint    grid,  // number of divisions
   )

Parameters

max

[in] The minimum value.

min

[in] The maximum value. 

grid

[in] The number of scale divisions. 