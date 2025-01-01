Attach

Gets the graphical resource from an OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object and attaches it to an instance of the CCanvas class.

bool Attach(

const long chart_id,

const string objname,

ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA



Creates a graphical resource for an OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object and attaches it to an instance of the CCanvas class.

bool Attach(

const long chart_id,

const string objname,

const int width,

const int height,

ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA



Parameters

chart_id

[out] Chart identifier.

objname

[in] Name of the graphical object.

width

[in] Image width in the resource.

height

[in] Image height in the resource.

clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

[in] Alpha channel processing method. The alpha channel is ignored by default.

Return Value

true – if successful, false - if failed to attach the object.