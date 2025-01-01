DocumentationSections
Gets the graphical resource from an OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object and attaches it to an instance of the CCanvas class.

bool  Attach(
   const long         chart_id,                              // chart identifier
   const string       objname,                               // object name
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA       // color processing method
  

Creates a graphical resource for an OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object and attaches it to an instance of the CCanvas class.

bool  Attach(
   const long         chart_id,                              // chart identifier
   const string       objname,                               // object name
   const int          width,                                 // image width in pixels
   const int          height,                                // image height in pixels
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA       // color processing method
  

Parameters

chart_id

[out]  Chart identifier.

objname

[in]  Name of the graphical object.

width

[in]  Image width in the resource.

height

[in]  Image height in the resource.

clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

[in]  Alpha channel processing method. The alpha channel is ignored by default.

Return Value

true – if successful, false - if failed to attach the object.

