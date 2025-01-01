CreateBitmap

Creates a graphical resource bound to a chart object.

1. Creates a graphical resource in the main window of the current chart.

bool CreateBitmap(

const string name,

const datetime time,

const double price,

const int width,

const int height,

ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

);

2. Creates a graphical resource using a chart ID and a subwindow number.

bool CreateBitmap(

const long chart_id,

const int subwin,

const string name,

const datetime time,

const double price,

const int width,

const int height,

ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart ID for creating an object.

subwin

[in] Chart subwindow number for creating an object.

name

[in] Chart object name and a basis for a graphical resource name.

time

[in] Chart object anchor point time coordinate.

price

[in] Chart object anchor point price coordinate.

width

[in] Graphical resource width (size along X axis) in pixels.

height

[in] Graphical resource height (size along Y axis) in pixels.

clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

[in] Color processing method. See ResourceCreate() function description to learn more about color processing methods.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false

Note

If the first function version is used, the object is created in the main window of the current chart.

Object size coincides with the size of a graphical resource.