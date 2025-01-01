- Attach
Rectangle
Draws a rectangle using two points.
|
void Rectangle(
Parameters
x1
[in] X coordinate of the first point forming a rectangle.
y1
[in] Y coordinate of the first point forming a rectangle.
x2
[in] X coordinate of the second point forming a rectangle.
y2
[in] Y coordinate of the second point forming a rectangle.
clr
[in] Color in ARGB format.