FillRectangle

Draws a filled rectangle.

void  FillRectangle(
   int         x1,      // X coordinate
   int         y1,      // Y coordinate
   int         x2,      // X coordinate
   int         y2,      // Y coordinate
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parameters

x1

[in]  X coordinate of the first point forming a rectangle.

y1

[in]  Y coordinate of the first point forming a rectangle.

x2

[in]  X coordinate of the second point forming a rectangle.

y2

[in]  Y coordinate of the second point forming a rectangle.

clr

[in]  Color in ARGB format.