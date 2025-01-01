DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCCanvasEllipseWu 

EllipseWu

Draws an ellipse based on two points using Wu's anti-aliasing algorithm.

void  EllipseWu(
   int         x1,      // X coordinate
   int         y1,      // Y coordinate
   int         x2,      // X coordinate
   int         y2,      // Y coordinate
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parameters

x1

[in]  X coordinate of the first point forming an ellipse.

y1

[in]  Y coordinate of the first point forming an ellipse.

x2

[in]  X coordinate of the second point forming an ellipse.

y2

[in]  Y coordinate of the second point forming an ellipse.

clr

[in]  Color in ARGB format.