- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- ColorText
- ColorGrid
- MaxData
- MaxDescrLen
- ShowFlags
- IsShowLegend
- IsShowScaleLeft
- IsShowScaleRight
- IsShowScaleTop
- IsShowScaleBottom
- IsShowGrid
- IsShowDescriptors
- IsShowPercent
- VScaleMin
- VScaleMax
- NumGrid
- DataOffset
- DataTotal
- DrawDescriptors
- DrawData
- Create
- AllowedShowFlags
- ShowLegend
- ShowScaleLeft
- ShowScaleRight
- ShowScaleTop
- ShowScaleBottom
- ShowGrid
- ShowDescriptors
- ShowValue
- ShowPercent
- LegendAlignment
- Accumulative
- VScaleParams
- DescriptorUpdate
- ColorUpdate
- ValuesCheck
- Redraw
- DrawBackground
- DrawLegend
- DrawLegendVertical
- DrawLegendHorizontal
- CalcScales
- DrawScales
- DrawScaleLeft
- DrawScaleRight
- DrawScaleTop
- DrawScaleBottom
- DrawGrid
- DrawChart
Create
Virtual method that creates a graphical resource.
|
virtual bool Create(
Parameters
name
[in] Basis for a graphical resource name. A resource name is generated during the creation by adding a pseudorandom string.
width
[in] Width (size along X axis) in pixels.
height
[in] Height (size along Y axis) in pixels.
clrfmt
[in] Color processing method. See the ResourceCreate() function description to learn more about color processing methods.
Return Value
true if successful, otherwise — false.