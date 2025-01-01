DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCChartCanvasCreate 

Create

Virtual method that creates a graphical resource.                                      

 virtual bool  Create(
   const string       name,      // resource name
   const int          width,     // width
   const int          height,    // height
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt,    // format
   )

Parameters

name

[in] Basis for a graphical resource name. A resource name is generated during the creation by adding a pseudorandom string. 

width

[in]  Width (size along X axis) in pixels.

height

[in]  Height (size along Y axis) in pixels.

clrfmt

[in]  Color processing method. See the ResourceCreate() function description to learn more about color processing methods.

Return Value

true if successful, otherwise — false.