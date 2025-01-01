Create

Virtual method that creates a graphical resource.

virtual bool Create(

const string name,

const int width,

const int height,

ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt,

)

Parameters

name

[in] Basis for a graphical resource name. A resource name is generated during the creation by adding a pseudorandom string.

width

[in] Width (size along X axis) in pixels.

height

[in] Height (size along Y axis) in pixels.

clrfmt

[in] Color processing method. See the ResourceCreate() function description to learn more about color processing methods.

Return Value

true if successful, otherwise — false.