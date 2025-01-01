DocumentationSections
ShowGrid

Sets the visibility flag value for the grid (FLAG_SHOW_GRID).                      

 void  ShowGrid(
   const bool  flag,  // flag value 
   )

Parameters

flag

[in] Flag value:

  • true — the grid becomes visible.
  • false — the grid becomes invisible.