Custom graphics

This section provides tools for working with custom graphics.

Their use greatly facilitates plotting custom charts, drawings and visualization of data.

There are individual classes for creating graphical objects and primitives, for drawing various types of pie charts and curves. Various options for displaying objects are implemented: changing the style and color of lines, filling, working with series of data on the chart, etc.

Class

Description

CCanvas

Class for simplified creation of custom images

CChartCanvas

Base class for implementing classes intended for drawing charts and their elements

CHistogramChart

Class for plotting histograms

CLineChart

Class for plotting curves

CPieChart

Class for plotting pie charts

 