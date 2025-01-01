MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom Graphics
This section provides tools for working with custom graphics.
Their use greatly facilitates plotting custom charts, drawings and visualization of data.
There are individual classes for creating graphical objects and primitives, for drawing various types of pie charts and curves. Various options for displaying objects are implemented: changing the style and color of lines, filling, working with series of data on the chart, etc.
Class
Description
Class for simplified creation of custom images
Base class for implementing classes intended for drawing charts and their elements
Class for plotting histograms
Class for plotting curves
Class for plotting pie charts