DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCChartCanvasShowFlags 

ShowFlags (Get method)

Returns the visibility flag of the chart elements.

 bool  ShowFlags()

Return Value

Value of the visibility flag of the chart elements.

ShowFlags (Set method)

Sets the visibility flag of the chart elements.                                  

 void  ShowFlags(
   const uint  flags,  // flag
   )

Parameters

flags

[in] Value of the visibility flag of the chart elements.