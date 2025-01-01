PolygonSmooth

Draws a polygon with a specified width consecutively using two antialiasing algorithms First, individual segments are smoothed based on Bezier curves. Then, the raster antialiasing algorithm is applied to the polygon built from these segments to improve the rendering quality.

void PolygonSmooth(

int& x[],

int& y[],

const uint clr,

const int size,

ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID,

ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND,

double tension=0.5,

double step=10

)

Parameters

&x[]

[in] Array of X coordinates of polygon points.

&y[]

[in] Array of Y coordinates of polygon points.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.

size

[in] Line width.

style=STYLE_SOLID

[in] Line style is one of the ENUM_LINE_STYLE enumeration's values or a custom value.

end_style=LINE_END_ROUND

[in] Line style is one of the ENUM_LINE_END enumeration's values.

tension=0.5

[in] Smoothing parameter value.

step=10

[in] Length of approximating lines.